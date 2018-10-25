Man Breaks Hip and Ends up Winning $7,000 in Mega Millions

Here's an interesting story out of Stratford, New Jersey. A man walking to buy a lottery ticket for this week's Mega Millions drawing fell and broke his hip - that's the sad part of the story. The happy part is it turned out to be, what he calls, "his lucky break."

After being transported to the hospital, 87-year-old Earl Livingston told staff what happened and said he was disappointed about not getting to buy a lottery ticket. So, they invited him to join the hospital staff's lottery pool - and lucky for him he did.

The group of 142 ended up winning $1-million in the Mega Millions lottery drawing. That figures out to be a little over $7-thousand per person, before taxes. Still not enough to completely pay for Livingston's hip replacement, but he says he's still thankful.

Source: Associated Press