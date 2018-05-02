Man Beaten Car Stolen Tuesday Night in Sioux Falls

Police are investigating an incident where a group of young men beat a victim and stole the car he was driving.

Sioux Falls Police Information Officer Sam Clemens says it happened on the 1100 block of North Cleveland Avenue Tuesday evening around 9:45 PM when the victim pulled into a parking lot in his 2002 Kia Spectra.

“Four guys pulled him out of the car and started beating him. One of the suspects jumped into the victim’s car and drove away while the other three took off running. All four of them were black men. The victim didn’t have any serious injuries.”

The victim subsequently refused medical treatment at the scene. Age range for the suspects are projected to be in their late teens or possibly early twenties. Police have not arrested any suspects in the case.

Any information about the case can be referred to CrimeStoppers or the Sioux Falls Police Department.

