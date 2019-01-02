Man Arrested in Road Rage Incident Had Outstanding Warrant

An investigation into a road rage incident on New Years Day lead Sioux Falls police to the suspect, who was already wanted for a past weapons violation.

According to Captain Loren Mcmanus, on Tuesday (Jan 1st) just before 2:00 AM, the call came into police about a road rage incident that began at 12th and West Avenue where a passenger allegedly showed a handgun out a vehicle window, although no shots were fired.

The victim had followed the vehicle to a certain point, near 6th and West and stopped the pursuit. Police found two subjects in the car at 8th and Lake. The passenger matched the description of the one who had shown the gun and was also found to have an outstanding warrant.

The handgun was not recovered and may have been passed to another vehicle but unspent bullets were found.

Amanuale W. Zewdie, 22, from Sioux Falls, was arrested for a previous warrant of having a concealed weapon without a permit. The details of what sparked the road rage incident were not available. The driver of the suspect vehicle was not charged.