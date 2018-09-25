It feels like ages since we first followed the Teresa Halbach murder case on Making a Murderer . The series led to a boom in docu-crime series and was such a phenomenon that Netflix has already churned out two seasons of their own parody, American Vandal . But there’s apparently more story left to tell.

For those who forgot or are unfamiliar, Making a Murderer followed Steven Avery, a Wisconsin man who was exonerated for an assault after serving 18 years in prison, and then two years after his release, was convicted of murdering photographer Teresa Halbach. Avery and his nephew Dassey were both given life sentences for the murder. In Making a Murderer Part 2 , filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos return to Wisconsin to follow Avery and Dassey as postconviction lawyers try to prove the men’s innocence.

The new 10-episode season will offer “exclusive” access to both men, and provide “an in-depth look at the high-stakes postconviction process, exploring the emotional toll the process takes on all involved.” Ricciardi and Demos said in the announcement that while the first season was about the experience of the accused, the new set of episodes will explore the lives of the convicted and imprisoned within the American criminal justice system.

Since Making a Murderer blew up in 2015, the show attracted the attention of Chicago defense lawyer Kathleen Zellner. She’ll be one of the main focuses in Part 2 as she works to prove Avery was wrongly convicted (again). Dassey’s defense lawyers, Laura Nirider and Steven Drizin, will also be a big part of the season as they revisit the now-28-year-old’s confession. Making a Murderer Part 2 hits Netflix on October 19, so better start your rewatch of the first season for a refresher. Check out the new poster below: