Dining 4 Kids to Benefit Cure Kids Cancer Is Today!

The 11th annual Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon is coming up March 22 and 23 at Sanford Children's Castle of Care. We'll be broadcasting live and asking you to call or text in a donation to Cure Kids Cancer.

The Radiothon raises money to benefit children undergoing cancer treatment at Sanford Children's Hospital.

One way you can help is by simply dining out on Tuesday, March 13. Several restaurants in the Sioux Empire will be donating a portion of their sales to Cure Kids Cancer. It's a great way to help, but also treats you and your family to a night out.

Here's a list of participating restaurants with more being added almost daily. Keep checking back for an updated list:

Subway locations (all 5 Sioux Falls) Oh My Cupcakes! Cowboy Chicken Noodles & Co. (both Sioux Falls locations) The Keg Honeybaked Ham Firehouse Subs (both Sioux Falls locations) Applebee's (both Sioux Falls) PizzaRev Marcos Pizza (both Sioux Falls and one Brandon location) Eat Fit Go Pickle Barrel Chevy's Fresh Mex Jimmy John's (all Sioux Falls locations)

Every year I try to hit one restaurant at lunch and another for dinner. Full disclosure, I may have also stopped for a cupcake after lunch.

