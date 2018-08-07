Make Sure You Are Still Registered to Vote In South Dakota

We are coming up quick on the November 6, 2018 federal and state elections. We'll be voting for members of congress on the nation level, for South Dakota's next governor, and many members of the state government.

Your voice deserves to be heard. The most powerful way to keep our public servants accountable to the people is to vote in elections. To vote you need to be registered to vote in your state. The deadline to be registered for the November election is October 22, 2018 . You can vote early by absentee ballot starting September 21, 2018.

If you have already registered to vote in South Dakota, take the time RIGHT NOW to double check that you are still registered. Go Here: https://vip.sdsos.gov/viplogin.aspx and make sure you haven't been taken off the voter rolls. The closer it gets to election day check again. If you can't find your name you'll need to contact your county auditor at your county courthouse, and re-register.

There have also been changes to the State of South Dakota voter information website . What use to be the Vote 605 portal is no more. The old Vote 605 phone app is also gone. It's now called the State Voter Information Portal (V.I.P.). To check you South Dakota voter registration information, polling place, and see a sample ballot, you now need to go to https://vip.sdsos.gov/viplogin.aspx .

If it has been a few years since you cast a ballot, you may need to re-register. Your status many have changed from active to inactive. You'd hate to show up on election day and find that you are no longer on the list.

Even if you voted in the primaries in June and Sioux Falls Mayor in the spring, double check now at https://vip.sdsos.gov/viplogin.aspx to make sure you are still registered and active.

Remember it is always free to vote and to register . No matter your name, the state you once lived in, your address or whatever.

How to Register

It's a quick and easy process to register to vote in South Dakota. To register, change your address or party affiliation: you can print and fill out this form and take it to your county auditor at your county courthouse (In Sioux Falls it's the office in the same hall as where you renew your plates).

You can also register at you City finance office , Driver's license station, Public assistance agencies providing food stamps, TANF or WIC, Department of Human Services offices which provide assistance to the disabled, and Military recruitment offices.

In South Dakota the requirements to be registered are

Be a United States citizen

Reside in South Dakota

Be at least 18 years old on or before the next election

Not currently serving a sentence for a felony conviction which included imprisonment, served or suspended, in an adult penitentiary system

Not be judged mentally incompetent by a court of law

Take the time now to ensure that your right to vote is protected. Don't let a computer error or other mistake keep you from doing your duty as a citizen.

