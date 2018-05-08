Make a Difference in Your Community by Volunteering
The Helpline Center is out with its weekly list of new volunteer opportunities:
- The National Multiple Sclerosis Society is needing volunteers to help with its MS walk on Saturday May 12.
- Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership is needing volunteers to help with occasional childcare.
- Museum of Visual Materials is needing volunteers to help with some handy work..
- Project Food Forest is looking for board members to serve a two year term.
- Lions Youth Exchange Camp is looking for host families during the month of July.
- Toy Lending Library is needing volunteers to help with their '2 Friends-2 Hours' program.
- Ecomanics is needing volunteers to help with recycling at the various summer events planned for this year.
- Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society is needing someone to serve as their social media specialist during JazzFest Friday July 20 and Saturday July 21.
- Necessities for Neighbors is needing a volunteer to help set up deliveries.
- HorsePower is needing volunteers to assist during lessons.
- Senior Companions is needing volunteers to be a friend to an older adult.
- Sioux Falls V.A. Medical Center is needing volunteers to work with their 'Heal the Vet' website.
- Lunch Is Served is needing volunteers to help pack lunches for the working poor.
- Butterfly House & Aquarium is needing volunteers to help in the sharks and stingrays area.
- National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) is needing volunteers to help in the office.
- REACH Literacy is needing volunteers to help tutor adults within a small group setting.
- Meals on Wheels is needing volunteers to help update client files as well as deliver meals
- Project CAR is needing volunteers to help drive individuals around Sioux Falls.
- Habitat For Humanity ReStore is needing volunteers to serve as a cashier.
- St. Francis House is needing volunteers to help prepare and serve meals.
- The Banquet is needing volunteers to help serve breakfast weekday mornings.
Contact the Helpline Center for more information on any of these opportunities or call 211.
Source: Helpline Center
