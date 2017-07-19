You may be hearing of a case of mad cow disease being discovered. In hearing it, you may have concerns of your food supply and health being at risk.

Please don't fear, but be aware that systems in place to protect you, are working. Let me give you the details.

A cow in Alabama has been confirmed having "atypical" case of bovine spongiform encephalopothy (BSE), commonly known as mad cow disease.

According to a news release from the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries, the sick animal was discovered during routine surveillance at an Alabama livestock market.

The animal died at the market before entering the slaughter channels and samples were sent to a USDA lab in Iowa for confirmation. The cow wasn't slaughtered and its meat didn't enter the food chain.

Be assured that, there never was a threat to the food supply or human health. See more on what mad cow disease actually is.