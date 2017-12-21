Luminary Lane Celebrating 69 Years in Sioux Falls

There's never a shortage of fun things to do and see over the holiday season in Sioux Falls.

Christmas lights and lane displays seem to top list with most people, and there's no denying here in the Sioux Empire we have some awesome ones to check out. Be it the Parade of Lights, Winter Wonderland at Falls Park, Christmas at the Western Mall, Polar Bear Lane on Penstemon Avenue, Church Lane on Churchill Avenue, Candy Cane Lane on South Day Avenue, Reindeer Lane on East 17th Street, the Living Nativity on East 49th Street, Christmas in Brandon, Bakker Crossing Christmas on Bakker Circle, the list literally goes on and on.

One of the big favorites, and certainly one of the longest running displays here in the Sioux Empire is Luminary Lane. A Christmas display that has been a staple in the Park Ridge neighborhood of Sioux Falls for 69 years now.

KDLT News is reporting that a Sioux Falls pastor actually brought the holiday tradition to the area in 1948 after he visited Mexico. Ever since then people living in the Park Ridge neighborhood display candles on their front yards right after the sun goes down.

According to KDLT News, the families living in the neighborhood, look forward to the event as much as the spectators who drive by.

Luminary Lane is open each night from 5:30 to 9:30 throughout the holiday season at 1716 South Hawthorne Avenue.

Source: KDLT TV

