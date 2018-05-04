Log Cabin Bar One Step Closer to Reopening

The Log Cabin bar on Burnside in Sioux Falls was one of our favorite stops on the Sioux Falls Dive Bar Tour. It was the epitome of a dive bar with cheap drinks, laid back atmosphere and just plain old diviness in general.

After the owner, Jerry Adams, passed away in March, the bar closed. The owners of the property, CD Investments, who own the mobile home park where the Log Cabin sits needed to get a conditional use permit from the city of Sioux Falls because the city was restricting the reopening of the bar due to zoning issues. Dusty Foltz applied for a conditional use permit to own the building and lease the property from CD Investments with a couple of silent partners.

On May 3, the new owners presented their information to the City Planning Commission and a conditional use permit was approved. It now moves to the city council on May 8 where a they will need to get a beer license and video lottery license approved.

If all goes well and everything is approved, expect a big grand reopening party soon.