Little Big Town Will Perform At South Dakota State Fair

Is it too early to talk about the South Dakota State Fair?

No, no it isn't.

The South Dakota State Fair has announced that Little Big Town will be part of the grandstand entertainment in 2019.

Grammy Award winning Little Big Town will take to the stage on Saturday, August 31. With best selling singles like 'Boondocks', 'Bring It On Home' and the history making best selling single of 2015 'Girl Crush', this promises to be one big night of country music!

A pre-sale on VIP tickets will begin May 21. General public ticket sales will begin June 10.

You can get more information on the show and other South Dakota State Fair events here .

It's not too soon to think warm thoughts...and think Little Big Town at the South Dakota State Fair!