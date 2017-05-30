List of Shows that Replace the 2017 Stanley Cup Final on NBC

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final takes place Wednesday (May 31) on NBC Sports Network. Here's the shows it's being moved off NBC for.

Since NBC took over the NHL contract and Stanley Cup Final rights in 2006, the NHL and NBC have ran a couple of the games on their secondary network NBCSN. It has become an attempt for people to become more aware of the network. The issue, however, is that ratings have not improved. It has led to millions of viewers each year being lost.

So what is NBC running on Wednesday night instead of Game 2? It's a mix of some Steve Harvey, Jerrod Carmichael, and Milo Ventimiglia.

Little Big Shots (7:00-8:00 PM) - Children's talent show with host Steve Harvey.

The Carmichael Show (8:00 PM, 8:30 PM) - Sitcom

This is Us (9:00-10:00 PM) - Series/Drama

I wonder if Harvey had it in another contract note that he needed to be on network TV instead of the NHL...?

Anyways, how about Game 3 on Saturday? They are replaced by standard programming on NBC.

World of Dance (7:00-8:00 PM)

Dateline NBC (8:00-10:00 PM)

On the bright side for our friends at KDLT, they won't have to run their newscasts late those nights.

Those are the only two games that are replaced this year. Games 4-7 of the Stanley Cup Final will air on NBC.