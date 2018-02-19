Lincoln County Sheriff Thanks Motorists During Icy Commute

The freezing rain began about 4:00 AM on Monday (February 19) creating slippery conditions south of Sioux Falls. Within minutes, four cars were in the ditch and a collision was reported on I-29 between the Lennox and Worthing South Dakota exits.

While emergency responders provided life-saving measures, law enforcement was grateful for the way other motorists responded, by slowing down, paying attention and moving over in other lanes to provide as much room as possible.

"Thank you morning commuters for slowing down and moving over while first responders worked crashes on I-29 MM65." said an officer who only identified himself as officer A23. "There were several slid ins including a two vehicle injury accident in this area. Black ice and over driving road conditions were to blame. There is still black ice around MM65 so please slow down and DO NOT use your cruise control."

The further south travelers ventured, the worse the roads became. Approximately 1/10th on an inch of ice encapsulated everything outside in the Sioux City area, prompting delays and closures of schools and businesses.

