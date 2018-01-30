Lifescape 2018 Walk’ N Roll Mall Walk Is Saturday

Who cares what the temp will be this Saturday morning, it will be nice and warm inside the Empire Mall, the site of the 2018 Lifescape Mall Walk, Saturday, (February 3) in Sioux Falls. Walkers will get to walking at 9:30 that morning for the children and adults with disabilities that Lifescape helps support each and every day.

KSFY TV is reporting that you can pre-register for the mall walk on Friday, (February 2) from 7 AM to 6 PM at LifeScape's 2501 W. 26th Street location. Pre-registration also takes place on Saturday morning in the Empire Mall right before the walk begins from 8:00-9:30 AM. Prizes will be handed out to walkers once the walk wraps up around 10:30 that morning.

All the money raised during the 2018 Lifescape Walk' N Roll Mall Walk goes directly to the people supported at LifeScape for specialized equipment, supplies, and therapy needs.

According to KSFY, in 2017 more than $87,000 was raised throughout the year to help Lifescape fulfill the urgent needs of the more than 3,000 children and adults they support.

Source: KSFY TV

