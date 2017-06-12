LGBTQ Pride In Sioux Falls

June is Pride month and all over the country people are celebrating.

A whole week of Pride events kicked off June 11 with the Equality March. The Equality March wasn't just here in Sioux Falls, but nationwide.

But wait... there's more.

Sioux Falls Pride has planned a whole week of events leading up the Pride Festival at Terrace Park on Saturday (June 17).

Sioux Falls Pride in conjunction with The Center for Equality has been hard at work to make each year's Pride festival better than the last.

Each year is better than the last!

There is something for everyone all week. There are arts and crafts, dancing, concerts, and food.

June 13: Kid's Paint Party- 6 PM - Prairie West Library

June 14: Burlesque 101- 6:30 PM- Midwest Dance Center

June 15: Electric Rainbow Takeover- 6 PM- Electric Rainbow

June 16: Pride Ride- 5 PM- Revolution Yoga and Cycle

June 16: Sister (Prince Cover Band) - 10 PM- Icon Event Hall and Lounge

June 17: Pride Ride- 8 AM- Revolution Yoga and Cycle

June 17: Story time with Devondra - 10:30 AM - Unglued

June 17: Sioux Falls Pride Festival- 12 PM- Terrace Park

June 17: Official Pride After Party - 9:30 PM- Club David

The main event on Saturday at Terrace Park starts at noon and goes until 7:00 PM. The festival is free of admission. The main stage will host musical acts and not one, but two drag shows. There will also be a Kid's Zone with bouncy houses and a magic show. So bring the whole family!

The main stage schedule is as follows:

12:00 PM : Opening Flag Ceremony & National Anthem

: Opening Flag Ceremony & National Anthem 12:15 PM : Welcome by Mayor Mike Huether

: Welcome by Mayor Mike Huether 12:30 PM : Word from our Title Sponsor, followed by park announcements

: Word from our Title Sponsor, followed by park announcements 12:45 PM - 1:30 PM : Drag Show

: Drag Show 1:30 PM - 2:00 PM : Intermission / Announcements

: Intermission / Announcements 2:00 PM - 2:45 PM : Music: Maddie Todd

: Music: Maddie Todd 2:45 PM - 3:30 PM : Music: Ledfoot

: Music: Ledfoot 3:30 PM - 4:00 PM : Intermission / Announcements

: Intermission / Announcements 4:00 PM - 4:45 PM : Music: Baby D

: Music: Baby D 4:45 PM - 5:30 PM : Drag Show

: Drag Show 5:30 PM - 6:00 PM : Wrap up, announcements and tear down

For more information check out Sioux Falls Pride on Facebook or the Center for Equality website.

