Through a partnership with Lloyd Companies of Sioux Falls work will begin earlier than expected on the Levitt Shell downtown.

Grading for phase I of the project in Falls Park West will begin this week.

Lloyd Companies has gifted the City approximately 10,000 cubic yards of fill material, along with the transportation and placement of the material. The material otherwise would have needed to be purchased to create a sloped lawn for the outdoor amphitheater, and this partnership will save the project approximately $100,000.

The site of the Cascade at Falls Park project just across the street has been remediated of contaminated materials as approved by the South Dakota Department of Environment & Natural Resources. Lloyd Companies now will excavate, haul, and place suitable soil at the Levitt Shell construction site.

The project was originally scheduled to break ground in spring 2018.

Construction of the remaining portions of the project is scheduled to begin in the spring, with completion planned for 2019.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

See Also: