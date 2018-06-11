Leif Ericson Disc Golf Tournament This Weekend!

Brand new disc golf course is set to host its first tournament this coming weekend. The Leif Ericson Open-Powered by Scheels starts off this Saturday at 10:00AM. This new 18-hole disc golf course is layed out on over 70 acre property!

Not only do you have a chance to compete and win gift prized from Scheels but there will also be fun and excitement for the entire family! Food, Music, Inflatables, plus you can register to win prizes as well. From competitive to amateur, junior to womens division, there is something for everyone! Go to siouxfallsymca.org and get signed up today. The first 50 registrants will receive a free $10 SCHEELS Gift Card at event check-in.