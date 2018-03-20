Legacy Fighting Alliance Bringing LFA 37 to the Sanford Pentagon

MMA returns to Sioux Falls and the Sanford Pentagon this April with a national television broadcast.

Legacy Fighting Alliance will hold LFA 37 at the Sanford Pentagon on Friday, April 20 starting at 6:00. The main event will feature former Augustana University wrestler Sid Byce fighting for the LFA Flyweight Championship.

LFA 37 will go live with the main card at 8:00 on AXS TV. So far four fights have been announced and the card also features South Dakota natives Jordon Larson and Bryce Logan.

Maikel Perez (6-1) vs. Sid Bice (8-1) *LFA Flyweight Championship

Shannon Sinn (5-5) vs. Sabina Mazo (4-0)

Jordon Larson (8-4) vs. Clarence Jordan (10-4-1)

Bryce Logan (8-2) vs. Dakota Bush (4-0)

This is the second time LFA will bring a card to Sioux Falls following LFA 19 this past August. More bouts for the show will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are available for the show through the Sanford Pentagon box office, Ticketmaster, and also through CageTix.

