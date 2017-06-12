Not everyone is hungry at 7:00 AM, 12:00 PM and 6:00 PM. Sometimes you want a good burger, taco, or pancakes at 2:00 AM.

Maybe you work the third shift or you're craving some greasy food after a night of barhopping.

Well, Sioux Falls has several great 24-hour restaurants that will appease your appetite. One of the restaurants we choose is open only 18 hours, but due to the great food and the fact they deliver, they've also made our list.

Among the restaurants that made the list are popular chains IHOP, Denny's, McDonalds, Hardees and Taco John's, as well as regional favorites like Giliberto's, Boss' and Fryin' Pan. Check out our video above to find out where they ranked.