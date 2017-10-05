When tragedy strikes, heroes of all forms rise to the occasion, and just one of the many heroic stories to come from the mass shooting in Las Vegas is that of Jesus Campos, an unarmed security guard who led police officers to the shooter's location.

A lone gunman opened fire from his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino onto the thousands of fans gathered for Jason Aldean 's headlining set at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday (Oct. 1). Campos was first to locate the shooter, and he took a bullet to the leg after being shot at through the door. But he was able to radio to police to let them know where to find him.

Campos also helped others evacuate the 32nd floor, using his key pass to get people out of their rooms and downstairs to safety. He only stopped when his fellow officers forced him to, due to his injury. Police say that Campos' valiant efforts potentially saved many lives. The shooter killed 58 people and injured more than 500, but police say Campos' valiant efforts potentially saved many lives.

“We just want to make sure that Mr. Campos and all of our officers are recognized for what they do every day, which is protect people,” Dave Hickey, president of the International Union, Security, Police and Fire Professionals of America, tells the Daily Beast .

“People lost their lives, people were injured, and I’m so heartbroken over that. My thoughts are with those families and everyone who had to go through that ordeal. That should never happen at a concert," Chris Young , who was at the festival when the shooting occurred, says in a statement .

The night's headliner, Aldean, has canceled tour dates until Oct. 12 out of respect for the victims and their families and to mourn.

