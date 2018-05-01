Largest Trees in Minnehaha County

Why Trees are so Important in Human Life? Well not only are they the biggest plants on the planet but they give us oxygen, store carbon and stabilise the soil to give life. Yes trees are truely amazing, they come on all shapes and sizes. If you look right outside your house, you may actually see one of the biggest in South Dakota.

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture has a list of the biggest trees in the state. With pictures and where to find them. I have added a slide show of the biggest ones in Minnehaha County. As for South Dakota's largest tree, well that would be the Cottonwood. The current location to the one of those is located along a fence line about 2 miles from the Missouri River, in rural Charles Mix County. It is 27 feet in circumference, 133 feet tall, and 122 feet in crown spread.