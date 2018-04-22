Kyle Busch Wins NASCAR at Richmond Raceway

Kyle Busch is currently the top force in NASCAR after making it three straight victories. Busch got his third win in a row Saturday night at Richmond Raceway, the .75 mile track in Virginia.

Saturday night was the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race of the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway. And it marked a historic run by Busch.

He came from extremely deep in the field, starting in the 32nd spot after a qualifying strategy that didn't work. This was the farthest back that any driver in the history of Richmond Raceway has ever come from for a victory.

A series of late race cautions and outstanding job by Busch's pit crew, largely contributed to his win. Busch's crew was able to get him out front when it really counted on the last two pit stops.

Pit stops and short runs over the final 40 laps were just what the doctor ordered for Busch to get his third consecutive win. Chase Elliott finished second, Denny Hamlin held third, followed by Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick ran fifth. See where your driver finished.

Now for Busch to try and make it four in a row, it's an extremely tall order. Next up, restrictor plate racing at Talladega. Busch says he may have a better shot at winning the lottery.

