Kyle Busch won Sunday's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway at Long Pond, Pennsylvania. It was his first victory after a career long 36 races without a win.

This time he won, and won big. Busch was ahead of second place finisher Kevin Harvick by over six seconds at the finish line. In racing terms, that's a bunch when you consider many races are determined by thousandths of seconds.

It was a brilliant pitting strategy that really paid off for Busch at the end. While his closest competitors were pitting, he stayed out racing in the lead in open air.

Busch came in for fresh tires later and was racing on way better rubber in the closing laps and just picked off the cars in front of him with ease. This plan was discussed with crew chief Adam Stevens before the race.

It was Busch's first win of the season and first win of his career at Pocono. He's now won at every track in the current day series except Charlotte.

Martin Truex, Jr. was third, Denny Hamlin came in fourth and Brad Keselowski fifth. See where your driver finished.