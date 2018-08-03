If you know of someone who goes out of their way helping others, surprise them by nominating them for the Helpline Center's Volunteer of the Month Award.

Volunteer of the Month is an area-wide program presented by the Helpline Center along with Meta Bank. Nominations are now being accepted by the month of August.

The winner receives special recognition for the month they're chosen and will be celebrated again during the Spirit of Volunteerism Awards Banquet in May.

If you know of someone who volunteers their time and talent on a regular basis, nominate them by going to the Helpline Center website and filling out a form .

All nominations are due by the close of business on Friday August 31.

For more in formation on the program, or if you have any questions, contact Susie Ryks via email or by calling (605) 274-1407.

Source: Helpline Center

