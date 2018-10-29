KISS Will Hit Sioux Falls One Last Time in March

Sioux Falls KISS fans were anxiously waiting for the official announcement from the rock legends about where their upcoming End of the Road tour will take them. Wonder no more. KISS is performing at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on March 6, 2019.

Tickets will be red hot for one of the best-selling rock bands of all time. 1990, ‘92, ‘97 at the Sioux Falls Arena, and now making the return to the Sioux Empire one last time.

Get ready to Rock and Roll All Night, with KISS: The End of the Road World Tour!

Seating and tickets can be found here.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 2 @ 10 am at PREMIER Center Box Office or through Ticketmaster. There will be a special presale ticket offer on Thursday, November 1 @ 10 am - 10 pm. Here's the password code: 19KISS.

Prices:

You can land in the front row for $1,000

Row 2: $750

Row 3: $500

Gold Circle: $250

All other price levels: $129.50, $99.50, $59.50, $29.50