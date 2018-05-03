Kirkland’s to Join Lake Lorraine Complex Starting Next Week

As one major retailer in the Empire Mall is getting ready to bid us adieu very soon, another retailer is preparing to set up shop here in Sioux Falls.

The Lake Lorraine shopping complex is getting another new tenant sometime during the week of (May 6). The home decor store known as Kirkland’s is busy preparing to open its doors to the people of the Sioux Empire, and according to KSFY, the hiring process is still in progress. Kim Loechelt, a field recruiter for Kirkland's, says there are still some part-time and temporary positions for retail and stock team members that need to be filled.

Loechelt told SiouxFalls.Business, “We’re in a good place with a leadership, and we would still love to hire a few more folks. “We had an internal leader come over to Sioux Falls as the store manager, and we added external talent to the management team, and they’ve hired 15 or 16 part-time folks to help. We’re excited to be in the state.”

Starting next week, the people of the Sioux Empire will have a new place to shop for all their home accessories like furniture, art, lighting, rugs, and more!

If you're looking to pick up a great part-time job in a home decor store, Jodi Schwan, and SiouxFalls.Business can tell you more.

Source: KSFY TV/SiouxFalls.Business

