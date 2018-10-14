Kirk Cousins Showing Why He Has Been Worth Every Penny

The Minnesota Vikings are now 3-2-1 and are just behind the Chicago Bears for first place in the NFC North.

One of the main reasons they are in the position they are in is because of the quarterback play of Kirk Cousins.

In his first season with Minnesota, Cousins has been worth every penny the Vikings gave him in the off season, posting some great numbers and becoming an instant leader on the team.

So far this year, Cousins has posted a 105.1 QB Rating, with 1,688 passing yards, 11 TD's and only 2 interceptions.

His QB Rating is about 10 points higher than his career average and his leadership has been something you just can't measure.

The one concern may be a few of the fumbles, but with a offensive line that hasn't been A+, it is something you have to take with a grain of salt.

Regardless of the fumbles, Cousins has earned the guaranteed money the Vikings are paying him and it feels like with each game he is getting better and the team is following his lead.

Minnesota will look to pick up their fourth win of the season next Sunday as they will travel on the road to play the New York Jets.