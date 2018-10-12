Kidnapping Investigation Underway by Sioux Falls Police

Sioux Falls police are continuing to put the pieces together in a kidnapping reported on Thursday (October 11) just after 8:00 PM.

A 26-year-old woman reported she was at Munchies on West 11th Street when she saw a person she knew and they began to have a conversation. The woman claims the man she was speaking with threatened her with a knife and told her to get into the car. The woman said they drove in a car throughout Sioux Falls with other individuals she did not know, from approximately 2:00 AM to 7:00 PM until they told her to get out.

Police have identified one suspect and are continuing to investigate the incident. No arrests have been made.

According to Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department, the public does not appear to be in danger, as the victim and suspect knew each other and it does not appear to be a random incident.

If you have any tips regarding this investigation, contact Sioux Falls Police or you can remain anonymous by reporting information through Crime Stoppers.