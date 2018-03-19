Kick Off National Ag Week Watch Tribute to My Favorite Farmer

When you catch a nose full of hog farm air, any seasoned hog farmer will tell you that’s the smell of money in your nostrils.

There is no shortage of farmer one liners, inside jokes, and quotes about the trade that keeps food on our plates.

I’ve heard plenty of farmers over the years say they never took their dream vacation because cows need to be milked. The cows aren’t going to milk themselves while I sit on a beach somewhere.

When I had a job that required filling job positions seeing someone grew up on a farm on the applications was always an indicator of a few things.

People who grew up on farms were never late for the job, and often came early and stayed late. People who grew up on farms always did the work well, and often above and beyond what was asked. People who grew up on a farm took pride in their work, but had a humility about how they carried themselves.

Here is the description of the National Ag Week From Ag Days Website:

National Ag Day is organized by the Agriculture council of America (ACA). ACA is a nonprofit organization composed of leaders in the agricultural, food and fiber community, dedicating its efforts to increasing the public’s awareness of agriculture’s role in modern society.

Here is a list Ag Day put together on their website of ways to celebrate the week.

