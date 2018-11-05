Kevin Harvick Wins NASCAR at Texas Motor Speedway

Kevin Harvick was what you would call unstoppable Sunday in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. Harvick was absolutely in total control of this event all the way.

He won all stages and led the most laps. He was out front for 177 circuits on his way to win number eight for the season.

Nothing would happen late in the race this time to Harvick. On a restart in overtime, he simply drove away from Ryan Blaney and raced to victory. Lately Harvick has been having trouble finding victory lane due to problems with the car or pit road errors.

Most importantly for Harvick, the win punches his ticket for a spot in the season ending Championship 4 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. That event is fast approaching scheduled for November 18. See the playoff standings.

Harvick joins Joey Logano, last Sunday’s Martinsville winner, in the title race. Logano came across third in Texas, Erik Jones with another fourth and Kyle Larson was fifth. See where your driver finished.