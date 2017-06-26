Kevin Harvick Wins Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma Raceway

Jared C. Tilton, Getty Images

It has been a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season without wins for Kevin Harvick before Sunday's race in California. Harvick took the win at Sonoma Raceway, his first Cup win of 2017.

And it was his first time ever winning at this track. He was very pleased to win at this facility in his home state.

Harvick made the switch from Chevrolet to Ford prior to the start of this season. So now with 36 wins, he has his first in a Ford.

Harvick took the checkered flag with the race under caution, after Kasey Kahne smacked the wall near the finish line. Martin Truex Jr. led the most laps, but lost his engine.

Fords took the top three spots with Clint Bowyer second and Brad Keselowski in third. Denny Hamlin was fourth followed by Kyle Busch. See where your driver finished.

See Also:

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
  • Name*
Filed Under: Auto Racing, Brad Keselowski, Clint Bowyer, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top