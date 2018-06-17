Kellogg’s Cereal Recall Prompted by Another Salmonella Outbreak

First it was a pre-cut melon recall putting a damper on summer eating and now it's cereal! If your kids love Honey Smacks, they're not alone. But a salmonella outbreak affecting 73 people in 31 states, has prompted the Kellogg's Company to issue a voluntary recall on their Honey Smacks cereal.

So far, South Dakota is not included in this recall, but you'll want to keep your eyes and ears open for further updates and check your Honey Smacks box for this information:

Recalled Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal have a “best if used by” date from June 14, 2018 through June 14, 2019.

The “best if used by” date is on the box top.

The recalled 15.3 oz. Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal has a UPC code of 38000 39103.

The recalled 23.0 oz. Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal has a UPC code of 38000 14810.

The UPC code is on the bottom of the box.

It is recommended that if you find you have one of these boxes, do not eat it, throw it away or return it where you purchased it for a refund.

Most of the people affected have been located in New York state, 24 people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported. For more information, you can call the Kellogg's company at 1-800-962-1413, Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 9 AM to 3 PM.

