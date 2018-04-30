Kayaker Gets Stuck in Flood Waters on Big Sioux near Sioux Falls

Thanks to all the precipitation we've been receiving this spring in the form of snow, unfortunately, the water levels on the Big Sioux River and other area rivers throughout the state are quite high as you can imagine. So high, they've reached the flood level stage in some cases. A kayaker in eastern South Dakota found that out first hand over the weekend.

KSFY TV is reporting that first responders needed to rescue a kayaker from the Big Sioux River on Sunday, (April 29) after the person became stuck near some trees east of Sioux Falls.

Fortunately, the kayaker had a kayaking partner with them, and that person was able to make it to shore safely to notify authorities for help. According to KSFY, no one was hurt as a result of the weekend kayaking excursion.

Minnehaha County emergency management officials want to remind people who wish to get out and start enjoying some of this long overdue, nice spring weather, to please not attempt to kayak on the river when it's in flood stage.

Source: KSFY TV

