K-9 Unit Detains Sioux Falls Hit and Run Suspect

It was more than a hit and run that got a man arrested on Sunday afternoon in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says the vehicle accident happened in the area of 10th Street and Menlo Avenue around 2:30 PM Sunday (September 2) as the suspect smashed into a parked truck.

“(As the result of the accident) there was some radiator fluid that had leaked from the suspect’s vehicle. It was pretty easy for officers to follow that trail. The car was parked in a driveway and initially the suspect was on the scene. Officers spoke to him briefly trying to figure out what happened and the suspect eventually took off running.”

The foot chase led police to a house near W. 8th Street and N. Trapp Avenue where the homeowner forgot to lock his door after walking his dog and Clemens says the suspect tried to find refuge there.

“The owner told him to leave several times, but eventually the suspect ran upstairs. The victim grabbed his dog, left and called 9-1-1. Officers knew the suspect was inside, but wasn’t responding to requests to come out. So they sent in the K-9 which found the suspect and detained him.”

Further investigation revealed that the car driven by the suspect was stolen by a woman on August 23, but somehow got into the hands of a 28-year old man from Chancellor. Drugs belonging to the suspect were also discovered in the vehicle.

The suspect faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, hit and run, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing police, second degree burglary, obstruction and resisting arrest. He is considered innocent until proven guilty.

