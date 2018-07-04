Juvenile Boy Drowns in Sioux Falls Swimming Pool

A juvenile boy appears to have accidentally drowned in Sioux Falls and the investigation is continuing regarding the discovery of the boy in an apartment building swimming pool.

According to first responders, at 5:32 PM on Tuesday (July 3), they were dispatched to the 1300 block of North Cleveland Avenue in response to a call of a possible drowning.

Sergeant Michelle Hockett provided more information in a statement. "Upon arrival Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and Paramedics Plus were attending to a juvenile male who was not conscious and not breathing. The juvenile male was transported to a local hospital where lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful."

The age of the juvenile was not released.

The American Red Cross provides resources how to prepare for a water emergency:

Know how and when to call 9-1-1 or the local emergency number.

If you own a home pool or hot tub, have appropriate equipment, such as reaching or throwing equipment, a cell phone, life jackets and a first aid kit.

Enroll in Red Cross home pool safety, water safety, first aid and CPR/AED courses to learn how to prevent and respond to emergencies.

