Just When You Think You Know Everything about a Movie

One of my favorite movies is "The Wizard of Oz." I've watched it so many times I know most of the lines. Well, guess what? I just learned something new about the film.

I just learned that Margaret Hamilton, the actress who played the Wicked Witch of the West suffered third degree burns while filming the movie.

She was injured during the scene where she makes a fiery exit from Munchkinland. She suffered second degree burns on her face and third degree burns on your hand.

She was actually injured to the point where she required bed rest for several weeks before she was able to return to work to finish her part.

And then after she returned to the set she refused to shoot anymore scenes that involved the use of fire.

At one point she even considered suing the film company but realized that if she did she'd never work in Hollywood ever again.

Over the years I've prided myself on knowing a lot about the movie (given the fact I'm a big fan). But I have to admit, this is one slipped past me. - but now I know.

I can offer you this other little tidbit regarding the movie. Did you know Judy Garland was put on a strict diet prior to filming?

She was put on a diet of chicken soup, black coffee, diet pills and four packs of cigarettes a day - and now YOU know.