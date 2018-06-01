June is Great Outdoors Month in South Dakota
Now that we have entered June I think it is safe to say we are safe from snow. Mostly.
Governor Dennis Daugaard issued a proclamation that June is Great Outdoors Month in South Dakota. The purpose of it is to celebrate nature in our state.
Gov. Daugaard notes that South Dakota’s natural resources, state and national parks, and open spaces are recognized as some of the most spectacular, clean and accessible. The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks, he says, provides ample opportunities to connect with nature through its events, trails and educational programs at the state’s 13 state parks and 43 recreation areas.
The Governor urges South Dakotans and visitors to “escape the indoors” and take advantage of those opportunities. Throughout the month of June, GFP will host day camps, archery lessons, disc-golf demonstrations, kids’ fishing derbies, educational nature programs and environmental events.
June 2 is National Trails Day which would be a great excuse to get out on the bike trail in Sioux Falls. June 2 - 10 is National Fishing and Boating Week. And June 9 is Get Outdoors Day.
