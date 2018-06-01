June is Great Outdoors Month in South Dakota

Gov. Daugaard notes that South Dakota’s natural resources, state and national parks, and open spaces are recognized as some of the most spectacular, clean and accessible. The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks, he says, provides ample opportunities to connect with nature through its events, trails and educational programs at the state’s 13 state parks and 43 recreation areas.

The Governor urges South Dakotans and visitors to “escape the indoors” and take advantage of those opportunities. Throughout the month of June, GFP will host day camps, archery lessons, disc-golf demonstrations, kids’ fishing derbies, educational nature programs and environmental events.