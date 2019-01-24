I like beer. I like dinner. These are a few of my favorite things.

Woodgrain Brewery teamed up with Josiah's Coffeehouse Cafe & Bakery for a one-of-a-kind Valentine's Day experience. They are calling it: Valentine's Day Beer Dinner .

The dinner will consist of five courses. Josiah's is going to take care of the food and Woodgrain is going to pair each course with one their delicious beers. Sounds amazing!

The Valentine's Day Beer Dinner is on, you guessed it, Valentine's Day, Thursday, February 14th. It will take place in Josiah's event room. Josiah's is located downtown at 104 W. 12th Street.

Tickets are $50 each or $90 for a couple. If you are interested, tickets can be purchased by calling 605-759-8255 or email steve@josiahscoffee.com. Valentine's Day is just around the corner, so don't wait to long to get your tickets!

Dinner starts at 6 PM sharp!

Now the only question left is what am I going to wear?