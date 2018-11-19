Joey Logano Wins NASCAR Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Race car driver Joey Logano staged one of the most dramatic championship victories in the history of NASCAR Sunday (11/18) at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Logano not only came into the season championship race as one of the four drivers qualified to win without ever winning a title before, but he was also up against three of the most dominant drivers in the sport.

They are known as "The Big Three" in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Martin Truex, Jr., Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch along with Logano were the four competitors that held an all out war on the Florida track to determine the winner of the 2018 season finale.

Martin Truex Jr., who won the championship last year was out front leading the race, when a very hungry and aggressive Logano passed him with just over ten laps to go and drove away for the win.

What made it even more exciting, the other three fore mentioned drivers came in second, third and fourth. See final standings . An unbelievable season ending race. See where your driver finished .