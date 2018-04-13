Joe Mauer Joins 2K Hit Club in Twins Win

Take a look at Joe Mauer the rookie then and today's 2K man.

On Thursday, April 12 the hometown kid reached a milestone in his major league baseball career recording his 1,999 and 2,000 hits.

The six-time All-Star and the 2009 American League MVP heard Prince's "Party Like It's 1999" in the 3rd inning of Thursday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

Then in the bottom of the seventh inning with runners on second and third base Mauer ripped a ground ball up the middle to score two runs that gave the Minnesota Twins a 4-0 win against Chicago.

Mauer joins Hall of Famers Rod Carew and Kirby Puckett as the only other players to reach 2,000 hits with Minnesota and he's the 287th player to ever accomplish the feat.

Jose Berrios went 7 scoreless innings recording 11 strikeouts in the 4-0 shutout against the Chicago White Sox.

Weather could be a factor in tonight’s game scheduled for 7-10 on Information 1000 KSOO.

