Joe Mauer Breaks Minnesota Twins Record for Reaching Base Safely

Joe Mauer surpassed Harmon Killebrew for most times to reach base safely in Minnesota Twins history.

Mauer, who is contemplating retirement at the end of the season , reached base safely in the first inning of Tuesday night's (September 25) game against Detroit. In doing so, Mauer set a new Minnesota Twins record.

The new Twins franchise record for most times to reach base safely now stands at 3,073+.

It has been an incredible career for Mauer in a Twins uniform. He is a six-time MLB All-Star, AL MVP in 2009, three-time Golden Glove winner, and five-time Silver Slugger. Mauer has also surpassed 2,000 hits for his career and has a career average of .308. If this is truly the final week of his MLB and Twins career, he will leave with many accolades and will be regarded as one of the most revered Twins players in history.

The Twins continue their final stretch of the season against the Tigers through Thursday, before staying at home to end the season with a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox.