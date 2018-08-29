JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars is Adding Axe Throwing

Axe throwing has quickly become one of the most popular sports activities that is sweeping the nation. Now JJ's Wine, Spirits & Cigars is getting into the game with the announcement that they are planning on adding a new beer hall.

According to Argus Leader , owner Tom Slatter, is waiting on the approval from the city to open JJ's Axes & Ales by October 1 in his former store located at 4810 S. Western Ave. The new concept will feature numerous beers on tap as well as a lounge area where people can relax and watch sports but the main attraction will be axe throwing.

Slattery has already sent a few employees out to Colorado to train and to become accustomed to the art of ax-throwing. Argus Leader goes on to say that the venue will also be available to rent out for private events including corporate outings, bachelor parties, and team bonding. Booking inquiries may be sent to dylan@jjaxes.com .

Source: Argus Leader

