Jimmy Butler Traded to the Philadelphia 76ers

The Jimmy Butler saga in Minnesota is over, as the All Star guard has been traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Minnesota went 0-5 on their road trip and it seems as if enough was enough for the organization.

The Sixers are sending Dario Saric, Robert Covington and Jerryd Bayless to the Wolves along with a 2020 second round pick.

The Timberwolves are also sending former first round pick Justin Patton to the 76ers along with Butler.

According to ESPN and other outlets, Philadelphia and Butler will look to reach an agreement on a long-term extension in July, when he can opt out of the final year of his current deal.

It will be interesting to see the reaction from the Wolves fans with the new pieces to their roster along with the results on the court.

Clearly this couldn't go on much longer and the Wolves felt this was the best opportunity for them to compete now and move on from Butler.

If you think about it, they basically traded Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn for Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless and Robert Covington.

Did that actually make them better? Time will tell.