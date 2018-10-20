Jimmy Butler and the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in their home opener on Friday night at Target Center in Minneapolis 131-123.

The end result of the game was not what everyone was talking about though after the game was over.

Butler had requested a trade a couple of weeks back and it has been a crazy couple of weeks for him and the organization.

He knew going in to his first game at home this season that there likely might be some boos coming down from the fans and that is exactly what happened to start the night.

When Butler was introduced, some of the T-Wolves faithful began booing him.

As the night progressed though, the boos shifted to cheer and eventually a MVP chant as he scored 33 points in route to the win.

Postgame, Butler said the boos from his home fans "made him smile".

The Timberwolves get back to action on Saturday as they play on the road against the Dallas Mavericks.