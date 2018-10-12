Jeep Recalling Some Newer Model Wranglers

If you drive a 2018 or 2019 Jeep Wrangler, be looking for a recall in the mail. The off-road vehicle is being recalled because of a faulty weld in the frame. Formal recall notifications are expected to be sent out by the end of the year.

According to documents posted on the JL Wrangler Forum, Fiat-Chrysler plans to issue a recall that covers some 2018 and 2019 Wranglers, affecting about 18-thousand vehicles, because of a faulty weld in the frame, which can cause a sudden crash.

The documents say some of the vehicles may have been built with a front bar bracket weld located off the seam, potentially resulting in the bracket separating from the frame, which can lead to a reducing in steering response.

Source: JL Wrangler Forum

