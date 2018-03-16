JazzFest 2018 Full Main Stage Lineup

JazzFest 2018 will be held at Yankton Trails Park in Sioux Falls, July 20 and 21. It's free to the public and has become a summer favorite for Sioux Falls.

Headliners include:

Friday, July 20: Jimmie Vaughan, a blue rock guitarist and the older brother of legend Stevie Ray Vaughan, he is a founding member of the Fabulous Thunderbirds.

Saturday, July 21: Taj Mahal last performed at Jazzfest in 2008, so it will be sweet and bluesy 10th anniversary welcome back party!

Among these legendary musicians, the main stage will also feature:

Nick Moss

Jami Lynn

Heather Gillis Band

Mike Zito

Sena Ehrhardt

Josh Hoyer and Souls Collosal

Zero Ted Band

Jazzed with Bobby Gripp

And more to be announced for second stage!

By the way, do you remember Josh Hoyer on NBC's The Voice? He should have won for Team Blake.

JazzFest 2018 attracts more than 100,000 people to Yankton Trails Park yearly.

The event continues to be free. Remember: No coolers are permitted. Beverage sales help fund the costs of operating the 3-day event.

The Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues JazzFest app is now available for your Apple or Android devices.

