James Taylor with Bonnie Raitt Coming To Sioux Falls

Used With Permission Denny Sanford Premier Center Director of Marketing

Music Legend James Taylor is coming to Sioux Falls!

Sweet Baby James and his All-Star Band will be joined by very special guest Bonnie Raitt at the Denny Sanford Premier Center Friday night, February 22, 2019. Tickets for this great show go on-sale Friday, October 19 at 10:00 AM at the KELOLAND Box Office or through Ticketmaster here.

Sing along with great James Taylor classics like 'Fire and Rain', 'You've Got a Friend', 'Carolina In My Mind' and so many more! Add 10-time Grammy Award winner Bonnie Raitt to the evening and it's a show you'll never forget!

Get your tickets beginning Friday Morning October 19th at 10:00 AM and we'll see you at the Denny Sanford premier Center for an evening of great music with James Taylor, his All-Star Band and Bonnie Raitt!

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
  • Name*
Filed Under: Bonnie Raitt, Denny Sanford Premier Center, James Taylor, Sioux Falls
Categories: Articles, Entertainment, News, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top