Jackson Motorplex Hosting a Major Racing Circuit Wednesday Night

If you talk to any fan of automobile racing, they will tell you that various geographic regions are each known for certain types of race cars. Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minnesota, would be considered a sprint car track.

It has been a home to sprint car racing dating back many decades. The legendary race track at Jackson has attracted sprint car drivers and fans from all over the region.

Up until now, if it was late model stock cars that you wanted to see, Jackson Motorplex would not have been your destination of choice. But Wednesday night (7/18) that all changes, at least for one night all year.

The nationally famous Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will make it's first ever appearance at Jackson Motorplex. It will mark the one and only stop at the facility in 2018.

If you want to see the best late models in the country, be at Jackson Wednesday night. The nation's top late model drivers will compete for $10 thousand to win. Gates open at 4:00 PM with hot laps at 7:00 PM. See online for ticket information.

