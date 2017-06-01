Its About Time the Days Get Warmer

This will be the first full weekend of summer. Finally! With the cool temps, what have we been missing out on?

First of all, those plants and seeds you put in your garden will now start to pop. You may just have to water them this weekend.

Washing the car in the driveway. Even though many of you take it to the car wash and let someone else do the work.

Camping will now be more pleasant with the warmer weather.

The Sioux Falls swimming pools are opening. I feel sorry for the lifeguards. Don't forget the sunscreen.

How could I forget about golfing without the long sleeve shirt and pants? Less is more.

And just sitting around your backyard fire pit with your neighbors without wrapped up in a quilt.

