First the good news for Upper Midwest sports fans. The Minnesota Twins wrapped up a playoff spot in baseball, and that after losing a hundred plus games last year! The Twins are home at Target Field this weekend finishing up the regular season against the Tigers.

The NFL Minnesota Vikings play host to division rival Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium, and you know that will be a full house!

The Big 10's Minnesota Gopher's are home, too. Plus the Twin Cities Marathon is happening.

It's going to be one huge sports weekend in the Twin-Towns!

Now, the (potentially) bad news.

Interstate 35W between downtown Minneapolis and Crosstown Highway 62 will be closed... and I mean from Friday night through Monday morning.

While the Minnesota Department of Transportation regrets any 'significant inconveniences', about 100,000 people are expected to take in the Vikings game, the Twins game and the Twin Cities Marathon... all on Sunday.

So if you're in a hurry, don't be.

The Associated Press Contributed To This Article

See Also: